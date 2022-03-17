OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OCFT has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of OCFT opened at $1.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $506.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.50. OneConnect Financial Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter worth $8,268,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 525.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,362,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 428.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,124,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,595 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $3,477,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $2,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

