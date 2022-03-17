PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

Shares of PSB stock opened at $159.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.57. PS Business Parks has a 12 month low of $147.02 and a 12 month high of $189.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in PS Business Parks by 1.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in PS Business Parks by 80.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in PS Business Parks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in PS Business Parks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in PS Business Parks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

