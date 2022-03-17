PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.
Shares of PSB stock opened at $159.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.57. PS Business Parks has a 12 month low of $147.02 and a 12 month high of $189.23.
About PS Business Parks
PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.
