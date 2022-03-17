Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:SGHC opened at $8.52 on Monday. Super Group has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $8.90.
SGHC Limited is the holding company for online sports betting and gaming businesses. SGHC Limited, formerly known as Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.
