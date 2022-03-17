Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($17.89) to GBX 1,442 ($18.75) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.
NYSE:SNN opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $44.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Smith & Nephew Company Profile (Get Rating)
Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.
