Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($17.89) to GBX 1,442 ($18.75) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.

NYSE:SNN opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $44.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth about $31,930,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth about $20,537,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 344,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 279,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,974,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,344,000 after purchasing an additional 275,168 shares during the period. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

