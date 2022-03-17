Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.80

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 2427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.
A number of research firms have commented on NOAH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.21.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.29.
About Noah (NYSE:NOAH)
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
