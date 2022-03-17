Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.80

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 2427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

A number of research firms have commented on NOAH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.21.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,551,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,983,000 after acquiring an additional 33,938 shares during the period. Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its position in Noah by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,842,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,543,000 after buying an additional 194,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Noah by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,814,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,383,000 after buying an additional 41,827 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Noah by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,764,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,532,000 after buying an additional 393,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Noah by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 616,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after buying an additional 122,475 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

