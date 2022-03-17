nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.71

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.71 and last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 6532 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, nCino presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -73.73 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in nCino during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 82.5% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

