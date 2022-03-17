Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Get Avaya alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BWS Financial dropped their price target on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avaya from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.13.

NYSE AVYA opened at $12.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.53. Avaya has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $31.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.59 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avaya will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avaya (AVYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.