Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $600.00

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 600 ($7.80) and last traded at GBX 621.78 ($8.09), with a volume of 36141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 636 ($8.27).

The firm has a market capitalization of £628.32 million and a P/E ratio of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 741.21.

About Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI)

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

