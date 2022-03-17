Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXEL. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis stock opened at $20.65 on Monday. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. Research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 21,301 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $447,321.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $1,074,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,816 shares of company stock worth $3,535,034. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Exelixis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelixis (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.