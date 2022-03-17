AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $43.08

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.08 and last traded at $44.05, with a volume of 1611936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.55.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on AppLovin from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 714.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.86.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,310,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AppLovin by 38.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in AppLovin by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AppLovin by 1,951.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in AppLovin by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

