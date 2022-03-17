Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Shares Down 6.3%

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.78 and last traded at C$7.90. 467,198 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,322,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.43.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on Surge Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Surge Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.23.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.86. The firm has a market cap of C$676.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21.

In other Surge Energy news, Director Robert Allen Leach purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,035.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 402,348 shares in the company, valued at C$1,583,038.21. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 32,994 shares of company stock worth $132,732.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

