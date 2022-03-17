Short Interest in GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Expands By 18.5%

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.0 days.
Shares of GAILF opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55. GAIL has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $13.18.
About GAIL (India) (Get Rating)
