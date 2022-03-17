Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Short Interest Up 18.4% in February

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 695,100 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 587,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 825,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ PIRS opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIRS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.