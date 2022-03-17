Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the February 13th total of 89,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 177.8 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Enghouse Systems stock opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.67. Enghouse Systems has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $50.78.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

