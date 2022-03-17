BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Cut to $800.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,000.00 to $800.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $939.50.

Shares of BLK opened at $731.11 on Monday. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $660.15 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $784.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $865.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $111.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 41.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,208,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in BlackRock by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

