Zacks Investment Research Lowers F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of F.N.B. Corp. have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Supported by solid loans and deposit balances, efforts to improve fee income and opportunistic acquisitions, F.N.B. Corp. remains well-poised for growth. , manageable debt levels and solid liquidity position bode well for the future. The company's capital deployment activities seem impressive, through which it will likely continue enhancing shareholder value. Nonetheless, Despite expected rate hikes, relatively lower interest rates remain a concern for the company as it is expected to continue putting pressure on margins in the near term. Moreover, elevated operating expenses might hamper bottom-line growth to some extent.”

Get F.N.B. alerts:

FNB has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of FNB opened at $13.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.38. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $14.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 23.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F.N.B. (Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.