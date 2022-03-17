StockNews.com Downgrades Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) to Sell

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dril-Quip has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $41.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $28,206.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRQ. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 52,113.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,097,000 after buying an additional 1,034,449 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,172,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,074,000 after buying an additional 568,190 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 517.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 440,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after buying an additional 369,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,198,000 after buying an additional 326,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter valued at $5,386,000.

About Dril-Quip (Get Rating)

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.