Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

ORAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Orange presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of Orange stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. Orange has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average is $11.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Orange in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Orange by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Orange by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orange in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Orange in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

