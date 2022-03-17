Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

Get Costamare alerts:

Shares of CMRE stock opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.37. Costamare has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $16.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Costamare had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 54.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in Costamare by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Costamare by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Costamare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Costamare by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costamare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 26.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costamare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Costamare (CMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.