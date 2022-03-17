GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
NYSE:JOB opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. GEE Group has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $61.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 2.05.
GEE Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
