Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) & Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Financial Contrast

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grown Rogue International and Aurora Innovation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grown Rogue International $9.38 million 0.92 -$1.01 million ($0.01) -8.00 Aurora Innovation $82.54 million 34.66 -$755.45 million N/A N/A

Grown Rogue International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aurora Innovation.

Profitability

This table compares Grown Rogue International and Aurora Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grown Rogue International -11.69% -35.27% -12.95% Aurora Innovation N/A N/A -26.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Grown Rogue International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grown Rogue International and Aurora Innovation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grown Rogue International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50

Grown Rogue International currently has a consensus price target of $0.68, suggesting a potential upside of 750.00%. Aurora Innovation has a consensus price target of $13.63, suggesting a potential upside of 206.18%. Given Grown Rogue International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Grown Rogue International is more favorable than Aurora Innovation.

Summary

Aurora Innovation beats Grown Rogue International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International, Inc. operates as a seed to experience cannabis brand. Its products include flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and extracts, including shatter, wax, oil and sugar, which are categorized according to desired user experiences: relax, optimize, groove, uplift and energize. The company was founded on November 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Aurora Innovation

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc.

