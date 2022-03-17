Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ AQST opened at $2.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 3.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $6.40.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,618,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $974,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 297,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 199,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 195,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

