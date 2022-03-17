Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TIIAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telecom Italia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. HSBC raised shares of Telecom Italia from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Telecom Italia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.48 ($0.53) to €0.37 ($0.41) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.35 ($0.38) to €0.27 ($0.30) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.71.

TIIAY stock opened at $3.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Telecom Italia has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

