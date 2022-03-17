Matson (NYSE:MATX) Given New $131.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $131.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $115.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.87. Matson has a 12 month low of $59.65 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.91.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a return on equity of 71.15% and a net margin of 23.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Matson will post 26.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 5.55%.

In other Matson news, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total value of $541,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $421,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,746 shares of company stock worth $4,580,417 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

