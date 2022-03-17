Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Price Target to $34.00

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

VERV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verve Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $20.92 on Monday. Verve Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average is $40.62.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 3,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $115,198.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,151 shares of company stock worth $9,345,388 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

