Zacks Investment Research Lowers L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “L. B. Foster Company is engaged in the manufacture, fabrication and distribution of rail and trackwork, piling, highway products and tubular products. For rail markets, Foster provides a full line of new and used rail, trackwork and accessories to railroads, mines and industry. Foster also sells and rents steel sheet piling and H-bearing pile for foundation and earth retention requirements for the construction industry. For tubular markets, foster supplies pipe and pipe coatings for pipelines and produces pipe-related products for special markets. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on L.B. Foster from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered L.B. Foster from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of FSTR stock opened at $14.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.08. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.37 million, a PE ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 0.95.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the 4th quarter worth $24,663,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 29,073 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

