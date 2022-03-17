Toast (NYSE:TOST) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TOST. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Toast from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.27.

NYSE:TOST opened at $18.72 on Monday. Toast has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64.

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $3,056,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paul D. Bell acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $252,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 549,171 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,372.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Toast by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 17.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

