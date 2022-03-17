OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $144.03

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $144.03 and last traded at $144.03, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.25.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:OBIIF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $176.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

OBIC Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services.

