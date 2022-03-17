Benchmark Lowers Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Price Target to $9.00

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZEV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lightning eMotors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

NYSE ZEV opened at $5.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 16.73, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69. Lightning eMotors has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

