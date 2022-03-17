Benchmark Lowers Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Price Target to $9.00

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEVGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZEV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lightning eMotors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

NYSE ZEV opened at $5.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 16.73, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69. Lightning eMotors has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.