Veeva Systems’ (VEEV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $268.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Veeva Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Veeva Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $285.58.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $184.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.59 and its 200-day moving average is $267.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 70.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $166.48 and a 12-month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,850,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,261,210,000 after purchasing an additional 40,831 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,081,352,000 after purchasing an additional 612,776 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,102,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,932,000 after purchasing an additional 35,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,006,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,973,000 after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,484,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,690,000 after purchasing an additional 340,105 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

