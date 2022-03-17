Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $741.10

Shares of Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 741.10 ($9.64) and traded as low as GBX 714 ($9.28). Vietnam Enterprise Investments shares last traded at GBX 723 ($9.40), with a volume of 878,012 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 741.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 738.25. The company has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 254.51 and a quick ratio of 254.51.

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

