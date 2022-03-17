Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $741.10

Shares of Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 741.10 ($9.64) and traded as low as GBX 714 ($9.28). Vietnam Enterprise Investments shares last traded at GBX 723 ($9.40), with a volume of 878,012 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 741.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 738.25. The company has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 254.51 and a quick ratio of 254.51.
Vietnam Enterprise Investments Company Profile (LON:VEIL)
