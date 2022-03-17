SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.95

SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.95 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 8.10 ($0.11). SDX Energy shares last traded at GBX 8.20 ($0.11), with a volume of 920,714 shares changing hands.

SDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.39) price objective on shares of SDX Energy in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.39) price target on shares of SDX Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 33 ($0.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82.

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company has interest in 50% in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and a 75% interest in the in five exploration permits, consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, Moulay Bouchta Ouest, and Lalla Mimouna Sud exploration permits situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

