Cerillion (LON:CER) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $769.52

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 769.52 ($10.01) and traded as low as GBX 640 ($8.32). Cerillion shares last traded at GBX 690 ($8.97), with a volume of 21,463 shares.

CER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. upped their target price on shares of Cerillion from GBX 665 ($8.65) to GBX 950 ($12.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.35) target price on shares of Cerillion in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Cerillion from GBX 925 ($12.03) to GBX 1,120 ($14.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of £203.45 million and a P/E ratio of 31.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 769.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 807.31.

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

