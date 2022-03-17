IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Up 19.0% in February

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the February 13th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

IRS opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

