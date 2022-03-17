Barclays Raises Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $160.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $131.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.85.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

LNG stock opened at $125.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $69.56 and a 1 year high of $143.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,992,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,072,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.