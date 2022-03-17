TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Piper Sandler

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded TPI Composites from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TPI Composites from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised TPI Composites from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.21.
TPIC stock opened at $14.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $522.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.54. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.
TPI Composites Company Profile (Get Rating)
TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.
