TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Piper Sandler

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded TPI Composites from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TPI Composites from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised TPI Composites from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.21.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPIC stock opened at $14.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $522.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.54. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 71.53% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

TPI Composites Company Profile (Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.