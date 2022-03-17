TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Upgraded to Outperform by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $115.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded TFI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Desjardins boosted their target price on TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform market weight rating on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.26.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $102.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.48 and its 200 day moving average is $102.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. TFI International has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $120.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 8.24%. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

