Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) PT Lowered to $15.00 at HC Wainwright

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ GRTS opened at $4.60 on Monday. Gritstone bio has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $334.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06.
Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 155.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Gritstone bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
