Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) PT Lowered to $15.00 at HC Wainwright

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ GRTS opened at $4.60 on Monday. Gritstone bio has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $334.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 155.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 382.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,673,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,245,000 after buying an additional 2,912,305 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in Gritstone bio by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,560,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,461 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the fourth quarter worth $22,785,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,757,000 after acquiring an additional 617,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gritstone bio by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,429,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,099,000 after purchasing an additional 608,086 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

