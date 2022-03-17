Fidelity Special Values (LON:GPE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Fidelity Special Values (LON:GPE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 700 ($9.10) target price on the stock.

GPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.13) price objective on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a research note on Monday.

Shares of GPE opened at GBX 687 ($8.93) on Monday. Fidelity Special Values has a 12 month low of GBX 608 ($7.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 748 ($9.73).

