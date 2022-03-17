Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 640 ($8.32) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.10) to GBX 768 ($9.99) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.13) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.45) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.13) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 685.45 ($8.91).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

RMG stock opened at GBX 371.70 ($4.83) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The company has a market capitalization of £3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of GBX 330.60 ($4.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 613.80 ($7.98). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 427.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 457.96.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.