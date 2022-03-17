Made.com Group (LON:MADE) Price Target Cut to GBX 90 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Made.com Group (LON:MADE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 165 ($2.15) to GBX 90 ($1.17) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.25) price objective on shares of Made.com Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of MADE stock opened at GBX 78.50 ($1.02) on Tuesday. Made.com Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64.28 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 214.44 ($2.79).

Made.com Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes furniture and homeware products. The company provides sofas, chairs, tables, beds, wardrobes, cabinets, bookcases, TV stands, storage benches, and other storage and utility products; lighting products, such as floor lamps, table lamps, bedside lamps, and lamp shades; home furnishings comprises cushions, curtains, wallpapers, rugs, and bedding sets; and garden furniture and accessories.

