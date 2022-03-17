NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NWG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.51) to GBX 230 ($2.99) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Shore Capital raised NatWest Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.90) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 303.75 ($3.95).

Shares of LON NWG opened at GBX 221.40 ($2.88) on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of GBX 182.85 ($2.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 258.10 ($3.36). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 235.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 225.21. The company has a market cap of £24.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.75.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

