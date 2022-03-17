Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LMNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $13.49 on Monday. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.40 million, a P/E ratio of -37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Limoneira news, Director Donald R. Rudkin sold 11,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $186,484.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $272,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,971 shares of company stock worth $281,682. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 4th quarter worth $2,026,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 4th quarter worth $740,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 2nd quarter worth $478,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 22,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

