StockNews.com Lowers Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilly’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Tilly’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $9.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $300.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.11. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 165.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 151,879 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 27,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 1,768.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 46,093 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 28.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 19.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

