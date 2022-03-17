New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.10.

NYSE EDU opened at $1.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.98. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $16.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

