StockNews.com Lowers Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AIZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $186.90.

Shares of AIZ opened at $174.36 on Monday. Assurant has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $175.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

