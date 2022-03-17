Contrasting Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) & Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE)

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.9% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bowlero and Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowlero N/A N/A -3.95% Madison Square Garden Entertainment -29.56% -12.07% -5.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bowlero and Madison Square Garden Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowlero 0 0 1 0 3.00 Madison Square Garden Entertainment 1 2 1 0 2.00

Bowlero currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.40%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus target price of $88.20, suggesting a potential upside of 11.24%. Given Bowlero’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bowlero is more favorable than Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bowlero and Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowlero $205.19 million 1.82 -$34.45 million N/A N/A Madison Square Garden Entertainment $180.40 million 15.04 -$377.19 million ($11.01) -7.20

Bowlero has higher revenue and earnings than Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Summary

Bowlero beats Madison Square Garden Entertainment on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bowlero (Get Rating)

Isos Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Bowlero Corp.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment (Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates entertainment dining and nightlife venues in New York City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Singapore, and Australia under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex, and CathÃ©drale brand names; and creates and operates New England's premier music festival. In addition, it features the Radio City Rockettes, which serves as the star for its Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. The company is based in New York, New York.

