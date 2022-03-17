E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is a provider of supply chain management software. The Company’s software combines networks, data and applications to provide platform which allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing and supply management. E2open Parent Holdings Inc., formerly known as CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, E2open Parent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

NYSE:ETWO opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. E2open Parent has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 52.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that E2open Parent will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 616,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after buying an additional 379,019 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,643,000. State Street Corp increased its position in E2open Parent by 1,370.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,804,000 after buying an additional 1,126,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 17.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 690,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 104,027 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $659,000.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

