Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PRTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of PRTK stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.25). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,447 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 39,919 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,977,680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,370,000 after acquiring an additional 60,540 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

