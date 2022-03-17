First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is based in BRADENTON, Fla. “

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.77.

NASDAQ FWRG opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $25.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Watch Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.